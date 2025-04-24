Photos of boyfriend who murdered Tanoso girlfriend

Photos of the young man who murdered his girlfriend, Ahenfie Maabena at Kumasi Tanoso have surfaced online.

As reported, Robert Kwabena Boamah lured the deceased under the pretence of getting her a bakery.

However, he butchered her to death midway to the location of the supposed bakery shop.

According to family members, the young woman’s new boyfriend, who lives in Atwima Koforidua, visited their home around 4:00 a.m. on the day of the incident and claimed he had secured a bakery job for her.

He reportedly arrived in a taxi and persuaded the woman to accompany him, only for the family to receive devastating news of her death just hours later.

Relatives say the deceased had previously left the boyfriend’s home due to repeated physical abuse to seek refuge with her mother.

She had also threatened to end the relationship, citing her safety and the well-being of her child as key concerns.

