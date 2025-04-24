type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Photos of boyfriend who murdered Tanoso girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Robert Kwabena Boamah and Ahenfie Maabena

Photos of the young man who murdered his girlfriend, Ahenfie Maabena at Kumasi Tanoso have surfaced online.

As reported, Robert Kwabena Boamah lured the deceased under the pretence of getting her a bakery.

However, he butchered her to death midway to the location of the supposed bakery shop.

According to family members, the young woman’s new boyfriend, who lives in Atwima Koforidua, visited their home around 4:00 a.m. on the day of the incident and claimed he had secured a bakery job for her.

READ ALSO: Lifeless body of murdered Tanoso lady

Tanoso murdered lady

He reportedly arrived in a taxi and persuaded the woman to accompany him, only for the family to receive devastating news of her death just hours later.

Relatives say the deceased had previously left the boyfriend’s home due to repeated physical abuse to seek refuge with her mother.

She had also threatened to end the relationship, citing her safety and the well-being of her child as key concerns.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Boyfriend butchers girlfriend to death

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Disturbing

Popular TikToker dies during live stream

Guy crying and gay guys

Kumasi gay guy beaten

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, April 25, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sidechick cuts off sugar daddy’s manhood

PHOTOS Lady cuts off boyfriend's manhood for cheating on her

Kumasi gay guy beaten

Guy crying and gay guys

Husband catches wife cheating on CCTV

Cheating wife

Popular TikToker dies during live stream

Disturbing

Nyinahin: One dead as youths clash with soldiers

Nyinahin youths clash with soldiers
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways