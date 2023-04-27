Photos of Brenda, the IG big girl who died after cocaine burst inside her stomach while moving it to Malaysia

The death of popular Kenyan socialite popularly known as Brenda or Brendalicious has shocked many netizens because prior to her demise – Many assumed that she financed her luxury lifestyle through the gigs she got from brands.

Brenda who is known for her flashy lifestyle on social media was a law student at the Univerity of Nairobi and was in her third year.

As reported, Brenda arrived at a Malaysian airport and started acting weird, attracting the attention of security guards.

She then fell to the ground and started shaking and foaming at the mouth.

Apparently, one of the bags of cocaine she had carried in her stomach had ruptured.

She was rushed to a hospital in Malaysia where she died while undergoing treatment.

When forensic doctors investigated the body, they found 34 capsules of cocaine in her stomach.

Before her death, many people knew her to be just a social media influencer – Only a few people knew that she was a drug trafficker.

She was always globetrotting and enjoying lavish vacations.

Below are some pictures of the late Brenda whose death has come as a surprise to many – especially the fact that she was used as a mole to push drugs.

Below are some of the reactions of social media users who have come across the tragic story of Brenda.

Ever wondered what these INFLUENCERS actually influence?



Me thinks these lifestyles are a conduit to some other sinister lifestyles and dealings. — King of the Hill (@toddyonanda) April 26, 2023

The kind of lifestyle you crave for can Only be sustained for a few days…The cost is tragic,



Wacheni tamaa na mashindano kwenye mtandao.

Heri nusu shari kuliko shari kamili — EMANCIPATOR (@KingJobaro) April 26, 2023

Again, let's stay away from SBWL Instagram and YouTube influencer lifestyles. Hillbrow and Sunnyside boys are doing the most all over the continent but no one listens. — Wolf Of Mdantsane (@biccapital) April 26, 2023

Always wondered what Instagram influencer babes actually influence. Hata kina Mungai eve na Butita with huge corporate deals hit the street to look for money with diligence. What do you mean you take hot, lavish pics for a living?? — Mwitumi (@hoseamwitumi) April 26, 2023

Script:

1.introduce a woman to an expensive lifestyle

2.make that lifestyle expensive for her such that she is ready to do anything not to downgrade.

3.use her to do your deals to maintain that soft life of hers. — Elon Nuks (@Kamau266) April 26, 2023

This is a big lesson for all of us, most especially the youth…

Life has no substitute…???



I hope and pray that others that have been doing the same thing like her but have been lucky not to get caught will learn from her sudden demise and turn a new leaf…??? — OLUYEMI ??? (@Kinglyolu1) April 26, 2023

