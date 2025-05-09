type here...
Photos of dead final year nursing student at Gyinigyini 

By Armani Brooklyn
Edmond and Gifty

The circumstances surrounding the death of Gifty Kyere, a 28-year-old Ghanaian nurse who reportedly died at her boyfriend’s residence, have taken a disturbing turn.

Initial reports suggested she succumbed to an asthma attack, but this account has now been disputed with a more alarming revelation.

New information alleges that Gifty’s boyfriend, identified as Edmond Ayemah, attempted to terminate her pregnancy through unorthodox and unsafe means, which tragically led to her death.

Gifty and Edmond

This contradicts his initial claim that she died due to an asthma attack.

The boyfriend had reportedly stated that he was unable to rush Gifty to the hospital for urgent medical attention because he was broke.

However, this excuse now appears to be a potential fabrication to conceal the alleged attempted abortion.

Gifty’s father has corroborated that his daughter had returned home a few days prior to the tragic incident to collect her school fees and personal belongings.

He confirmed that Gifty told him she was returning to school, but instead went to her boyfriend’s place.

