Photos of Dutchess Dior

By Armani Brooklyn
Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior, a well-known influencer and mother was strangled to death by her husband, Shamarcus Jameal Carr, during a Facebook Live broadcast.

This horrific event occurred just days after the couple had celebrated the birth of their newborn.

According to multiple reports, the fatal incident was the culmination of a heated argument that was witnessed live by stunned viewers.

In a shocking turn of events, Shamarcus also later took his own life.

Dutchess Dior

Though investigations are still ongoing, speculations circulating online suggest that tensions in the marriage were due to allegations of infidelity and an alleged DNA dispute over the newborn child.

These rumours, while unconfirmed by authorities, have ignited widespread conversation around trust, postpartum relationships, and mental health.

Dutchess Dior, whose real name is Zaria Khadijah Carr, had cultivated a strong following online for her candid content around motherhood, relationships, and lifestyle. Her sudden and violent death has left fans, friends, and family devastated.

Below are some photos of Dutchess Dior…

Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi

Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi arrested

