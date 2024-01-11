Photos of Gifty the 34-year-old woman butchered to death by her husband just two months after their wedding

- Advertisement -

The untimely death of 34-year-old Gifty, a mother of two, has left many in a state of mourning.

Gifty met her gruesome end at the hands of her own husband, during a heated argument that turned deadly.

Sources confirm that the couple lost the only child they shared on December 31, 2023, following severe complaints of stomach ache.



Meanehile, Gifty came to marry with her own two daughters with another man.

The loss of their beloved child inflicted a profound strain on their marriage, paving the way for a series of never-ending fights that ultimately claimed Gifty’s life.

Gifty and her husband, Joseph Quackson, who is currently in police custody, had shared a relationship that spanned over 6 to 7 years before they decided to formalize their commitment last November.



The couple’s journey, once marked by love and shared dreams, took a tragic turn after the demise of their child, leading to a tumultuous period marked by strife and discord.

