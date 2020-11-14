type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Ghana and the world at large is still mourning the loss of former President Flt.Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who passed on last Thurday morning after a short illness.

Since his sudden demise, social media have been flooded with his images and as you would have it some celebrities who have had an encounter with him have also shared photos of their time together.

This is not surprising at all since the former President despite been feared by people was still opened and loved by a lot of Ghanaians.

We bring you photos of some celebrities who have had an encounter with him before his sudden demise.

Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Okoro
Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin
Da Hammar
Da Hammar
Ayigbe Edem
Ayigbe Edem
Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame
Mzbel
Mzbel
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger
Kuami Eugene and Kidi
Kuami Eugene and Kidi
Gloria Sarfo
Gloria Sarfo
Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui
