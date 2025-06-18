type here...
Photos of Kofi Boat

By Armani Brooklyn
Kofi Boat

Popular Ghanaian socialite and businessman Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, widely known as Kofi Boat, has reportedly been arrested in a high-profile joint operation carried out by Interpol and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The arrest took place on Friday, June 13, 2025, in connection with an alleged $100 million fraud scheme involving Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams.

According to sources familiar with the operation, Kofi Boat, identified as the suspected ringleader, was apprehended alongside two associates.

A fourth suspect reportedly escaped during the coordinated raid and is currently on the run from authorities.

The three suspects were arraigned before a Magistrate Court on Monday, June 16, 2025, and have been remanded in police custody as investigations continue.

Authorities believe the syndicate, which has allegedly been under FBI surveillance since 2024, orchestrated a sophisticated cyber fraud network targeting companies and individuals across multiple countries.

Kofi Boat

Prosecutors say the suspects impersonated company executives and used spoofed emails to deceive unsuspecting victims into authorizing large wire transfers.

A U.S. Embassy request for provisional arrest was submitted to Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 13, 2024.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, subsequently signed the arrest warrant on March 18, 2025.

Kofi Boat and his co-accused have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Legal experts say if extradited and convicted in the United States, the suspects could face decades behind bars.

This arrest is the latest in a string of international fraud crackdowns and has sent shockwaves through Ghana’s social media and business circles, where Kofi Boat was a well-known figure.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious online activity.

Below are some photos of Kofi Boat…

Kofi Boat - GhPage
Kofi Boat - GhPage
Kofi Boat - GhPage
Kofi Boat - GhPage
