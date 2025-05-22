Photos of late UCC final year student Candy Osei

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been plunged into deep mourning following the tragic death of a final-year student, Miss Candy Osei Abora, who passed away on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a fatal gas explosion in Cape Coast.

Miss Abora, a Level 400 student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree and a proud resident of Valco Hall, reportedly died in a tragic gas explosion.

Her tragic passing was confirmed in an official statement released on Tuesday, May 20, by Valco Hall, where she had lived during her time at UCC.

The emotionally charged announcement described her as a “vibrant and promising soul” whose life was “tragically cut short.”

“With heavy hearts and profound sorrow, we announce the untimely passing of Miss Candy Osei Abora, a cherished Level 400 student of the University of Cape Coast, affiliated with Valco Hall and pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree.”



“As we mourn the loss of such a vibrant and promising soul, we stand in unity with her family and loved ones during this period of immense grief. May her gentle soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Almighty. Gone too soon, but never forgotten.” – The statement read

Though the exact cause and full circumstances surrounding the gas explosion remain under investigation, what remains undisputed is the profound impact Candy had on those who knew her.

Known for her bright personality, determination, and kindness, her absence is already being deeply felt.

