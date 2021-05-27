Photos of man named by Kennedy Agyapong as killer of Ahmed Suale pop up

- Advertisement -

Photos of the man who allegedly murdered Ghanaian investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale have surfaced online.

Ahmed was killed on January 16, 2019, in his vehicle by two unidentified men on motorbikes, following the airing of Number 12, an investigative piece that unravelled corruption in Ghana Football activities.

The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, in a recent interview named one Ansu Gyeabour as the man behind the heinous crime. He is based in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The lawmaker claimed that he was briefed by personnel of the Ghana Police Service who showed him images of the suspect about a year ago.

In January 2020, Ansu Gyeabour was reportedly declared wanted by the Police for defrauding people by false pretence.

Information GhPage.com have gathered also indicates that he is a staunch supporter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the police are still not able to arrest the suspect because anytime they have intelligence on his whereabouts and inform Police in Kumasi, they put him on alert to abscond before Police in Accra can get to him.