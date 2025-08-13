type here...
Photos of Michael Kwesi Ofori

By Armani Brooklyn
Michael Kwesi Ofori

Ghana’s business community is mourning the sudden death of Michael Kwesi Ofori, popularly known as “The General,” who was the Chief Executive Officer of Investors Hub, a leading consulting firm specialised in advisory services.

Ofori, the godson of renowned businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, reportedly passed away in circumstances that have left many shocked.

He gained widespread attention in September 2023 when he tied the knot with Rita Ofori Acheampong, a relative of former Health Minister Dr. Richard Anane.

The glamorous wedding, held in Kumasi, became a major social media sensation, with images and videos from the ceremony going viral.

Known for his entrepreneurial drive and charismatic personality, Ofori had established himself as a promising figure in Ghana’s corporate space through his work at Investors Hub.

