Photos of Nana Addo & his alleged lesbian sidechick Serwaa Broni together goes viral

A Canadian-based Ghanaian lady identified as Serwaa Broni has in a 2 hours video dropped allegations on President Nana Addo which has caused turmoil on social media.

According to the lady in the video, Nana Addo has been hitting on her since 2019 wanting to go in bed with her but she turns him down on each advance.

Broni further reveals she has been the friend of the President and other influential NPP party executives for years now.

She has a picture with Nana Addo in a private jet which she shared on social media.

There her troubles started, she has gotten a lot of threats from some NPP members with Hopeson Adorye their leader.

The lady, born Evelyn Adu but popular as Serwaa Broni from intel gathered on her is a mother of 4 but currently, she’s a lesbian.

Maame Serwaa married her lesbian partner (another Ghanaian lady from Cape Coast) in the States about a few months ago this year.

Check out photos of Nana Addo and Serwaa Broni together;

More details soon….