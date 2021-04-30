Popular and former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa a few days ago surprised the country after she denounced her gods including her sika gari gods and giving her life to Christ.

The priestess now turned evangelist this past few week has been very ‘hot’ with the law after the National Communication Authority(NCA) arrested her and close down her television station for operating without a valid license.

Upon her release, she was later arrested and led to the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters after it was revealed that the leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obfour had lodged a complaint against her which resulted in her spending a few days behind bars.

Last Monday, she granted a press conference where she announced that she was giving up her gods and would now take up the Bible by becoming a preacher.

According to her, she made a vow to God to serve him if only he could help her get out of the mess she was in while in police custody and now that she is out, she needs to fulfil her vow to Christ.

During the press conference, she announced that she would burn down all her gods as proof to show that she is not ready to go back to serve them again.

Yesterday, true to her words, she burnt down all the gods in her house and shrine to ashes leaving just three of them.

New photos from social media show the period Nana Agradaa together with her husband and another man of God standing in a swimming pool.

The two men of God joined forces as they submerge her into the pool as they baptise now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.

See the photos below: