Photos of Nana Kwabena Amuah

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale and Kwabena Amuah

Nana Kwabena Amuah, the young man who’s currently serving a jail term in the US, has been linked to Shatta Wale’s identified stolen 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

According to an official statement from the Ghanaian Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), they collaborated with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Justice to seize the luxury vehicle from Shatta Wale.

The agency disclosed that the seizure followed a 2023 request from the FBI and US Justice Department, prompting a lawful search of Shatta Wale’s residence at Trassaco Valley Phase 1 in Accra.

READ ALSO: Tweet of Shatta Wale bragging about his now identified stolen Lamborghini

The operation, carried out by EOCO’s Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU), led to the discovery and seizure of a 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

According to US authorities, the vehicle has been linked to the criminal proceeds of Nana Kwabena Amuah, a convict currently serving an 86-month sentence in the United States for financial crimes.

“In June this year, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, acting on a 2023 request from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the United States Justice Department, undertook an operation which led to a lawful search in a home at Trassaco Valley Phase 1, in Accra,” the statement noted.

Currently, mugshots of Nana Kwabena Amuah has surfaced on social media following the seizure of the infamous Lamborghini Urus.

