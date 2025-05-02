Photos of Nigerian nurse who died in UK apartment

The internet is currently mourning the tragic passing of Neana Miram, a beautiful Nigerian nurse who was found dead inside her apartment in Leeds.

According to an emotional post authored by Susu Of The Most High on Facebook, she passed away just days after returning from Nigeria to the UK following her wedding introduction.

What makes Miriam’s death more painful is that her birthday was two days ago but she died before celebrating the milestone.

READ ALSO: Nigerian nurse based in the UK found dead in her apartment

As confirmed, Miriam’s last work shift was on Sunday of last week.

When a friend attempted to contact her starting that same Sunday and received no response, a missing person report was filed with the police.

Sadly, authorities later found Miriam deceased in her room.

Details surrounding the circumstances of her death are currently unknown.

However, reports indicate that Miriam had recently returned to the UK from Nigeria after her introduction ceremony, a traditional first step towards marriage.

Her partner had not yet joined her in Leeds at the time of her passing.

READ ALSO: Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims