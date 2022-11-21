Earlier yesterday, a sad report that went viral on the internet confirmed the death of Okomfuor Koleege’s wife who died at the labour ward while delivering.

According to sources, Okomfuor Koleege’s wife who is popularly known as Maame Nurse died in a hospital at Kwadaso alongside the baby she shared with the actor.

READ ALSO: Okomfuor Koleege loses pregnant wife and child at the labour ward

Alot of social media users have taken to their various timelines on social media to console and sympathise with the actor.

Notwithstanding the sad news, a set of beautiful photos of Okomfuor Koleege and his wife have surfaced online.

One of the photos had the deceased posing with her husband. The second was a maternity photo which showed her baby bump.

Late yesterday, some movie stars stormed his house at Bremang in Kumasi to sympathise with him.