Photos of Olorato Mongale

By Armani Brooklyn
SOUTH AFRICA – The family of murdered Olorato Mongale has urged young people to alert someone of their whereabouts, especially when going on dates for the first time.

Their appeal comes after the battered body of the Rhodes University graduate, who was reported missing on Sunday, was found in Lombardy West.

She was covered in a black refuse bag.

Eyewitnesses had last seen her taking a ride in a white polo with two men.

READ ALSO: Lady reportedly unalived by guy he went on a date with

Family spokesperson, Dr Criselda Kananda, has appealed to young people to be cautious in a bid to avoid a repeat of such a tragedy.

She has also appealed to South Africans to refrain from sharing the picture that’s alleged to be that of the 30-year-old murder victim.

The picture in question has gone viral on social media, with some claiming it is Olorato’s body.

A potential suitor is suspected of having murdered the Rhodes University graduate.

Dr Kananda is appealing for Ubuntu as Mongale’s family grapples with its loss.

The family spokesperson has described the 30-year-old’s murder as a huge blow.

She hails her as a beautiful, loving soul who had a warm smile and a bright future ahead of her.

READ ALSO: Female community members digrace cheating wife

