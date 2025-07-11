Photos of Patrick Tetteh, the 27-year-old taxi driver who was murdered by 3 Nigerians who hired him for a trip to Aflao have surfaced online.

Sources have it that these Nigerian men hired Patrick, a well-known taxi driver based in Prampram to drive them to Aflao, a border town in the Volta Region.

Tragically, the journey turned tragic near Dzodze, where Patrick was kicked out of his car, murdered and buried in a nearby bush.

READ ALSO: 3 Nigerian nationals kill Ghanaian taxi driver

Reports indicate that the suspects killed Patrick during the trip and attempted to flee with his vehicle.

Their plan, however, was foiled thanks to the vigilance of officers at a regional security checkpoint.

One of the suspects, who was driving the stolen car was stopped and arrested by police personnel.

His suspicious behaviour and lack of proper vehicle documents prompted further investigation.

READ ALSO: Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her