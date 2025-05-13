type here...
Photos of police officer struck to death by thunder in Cape Coast

By Armani Brooklyn
Constable Godfred Dapaah 2

A young and promising police officer, Constable Godfred Dapaah, has been confirmed dead.

According to reports, he was struck by lightning in Cape Coast while making a phone call with his girlfriend during a heavy downpour.

The incident occurred amid a severe thunderstorm.

Eyewitnesses report that the young officer showed no signs of alarm when the rain intensified, until a sudden bolt of lightning struck him down instantly.

Unfortunately, efforts to revive him proved futile.

Below are some photos of Constable Godfred Dapaah…

Constable Godfred Dapaah 2 - GhPage

