Photos of police officer struck to death by thunder in Cape Coast

A young and promising police officer, Constable Godfred Dapaah, has been confirmed dead.
According to reports, he was struck by lightning in Cape Coast while making a phone call with his girlfriend during a heavy downpour.
The incident occurred amid a severe thunderstorm.
Eyewitnesses report that the young officer showed no signs of alarm when the rain intensified, until a sudden bolt of lightning struck him down instantly.
Unfortunately, efforts to revive him proved futile.
Below are some photos of Constable Godfred Dapaah…
