Photos of Professor Amedeke

The remains of a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Prof Amedeke, have been retrieved under horrifying conditions after he went missing for weeks.

The university teacher could not be found by his family several weeks ago, prompting official complaints at the police stations.

After weeks of painstaking investigations, the law enforcement agency suspected that he might have been killed and buried at his home in Gyahadze, a suburb of Winneba in the Central Region.

The police proceeded to secure an exhumation order to carry out their next stage of investigations, leading to the discovery of the remains.

Forensics experts were able to identify the body, which was taken to a hospital for autopsy and further examination.

The exact cause of death is not known, but an investigation has led to the arrest of one suspect who is assisting the police.

This has caused fear and panic in the area as police work assiduously to unravel the case and bring the perpetrators to book.

