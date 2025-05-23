type here...
News

Photos of Professor Amedeke

By Armani Brooklyn
Professor Amedeke

The remains of a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Prof Amedeke, have been retrieved under horrifying conditions after he went missing for weeks.

The university teacher could not be found by his family several weeks ago, prompting official complaints at the police stations.

After weeks of painstaking investigations, the law enforcement agency suspected that he might have been killed and buried at his home in Gyahadze, a suburb of Winneba in the Central Region.

READ ALSO: “My eyes are not like they used to be” – Kofi Adoma speaks

UEW Crying woman

The police proceeded to secure an exhumation order to carry out their next stage of investigations, leading to the discovery of the remains.

Forensics experts were able to identify the body, which was taken to a hospital for autopsy and further examination.

The exact cause of death is not known, but an investigation has led to the arrest of one suspect who is assisting the police.

This has caused fear and panic in the area as police work assiduously to unravel the case and bring the perpetrators to book.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Guy flogs hookup lady for allegedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kofi Adomah

“My eyes are not like they used to be” – Kofi Adoma speaks

Tony and his wife

Youngman goes viral for marrying an elderly woman

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, May 23, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Guy flogs hookup lady for allgedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet

Okomfuo Yaa Bee accuses Dada KD of owing her GHS 10,000

Okomfuo Yaa Bee and Dada KD

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

UCC final year student, Candy Osei passes on

Candy Osei

Photos of late UCC final year student Candy Osei

Candy Osei
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways