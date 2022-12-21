Who is Mrs Irene Gyamfi? – Unseen photos of Sammy Gyamfi’s curvaceous wife

NDC’s communications director, Sammy Gyamfi, is officially off the bachelor’s market as he ties the knot in a private wedding ceremony with his beautiful lover.

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, Sammy Gyamfi and Irene’s wedding was scheduled to take place in late November but was postponed until after the NDC’s National Delegates Congress, where the groom was seeking re-election as National Communications Officer.

Short videos and pictures that have since gone rife on the internet capture dignitaries such as former president John Mahama Aseidfu Nketiah and other NDC bigwigs in attendance.

The private traditional wedding ceremony was hosted inside Chain Homes in Accra today 21st December.

Sammy Gyamfi has a son with whom he celebrated his 10th birthday earlier this year. Unfortunately, he ditched his baby mama for Irene for reasons best known to him which he’s yet to publicly reveal.

Who Is Irene Gyamfi?

Little is known about Sammy gyamfi’s wife, Irene Gyamfi. According to reports, the two had been dating for a while but always had kept it private.

Irene Gyamfi is said to be a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress and has served the party in several unconventional positions.

Well, the beauty of Irene Gyamfi is irresistible: her glowing body, her stunning curves, her attractive physique etc., quite set her apart. Although, she shares similar features with Serwaa Amihere.

These are some of her unseen photos…