type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPhotos of Sandra Ankobiah's 280 million dress trends
Entertainment

Photos of Sandra Ankobiah’s 280 million dress trends

By Armani Brooklyn
Photos of Sandra Ankobiah's 280 million dress trends
- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian socialite and professional legal practitioner, Sandra Ankobiah; Has taken over social media trends after splashing over GHc28,000 cedis on a single dress.

The social media sensation who has turned a year older today has shared a couple of photos of herself on the internet rocking a dress designed by the famous Maria Lucia.

According to checks, the dress Sandra Ankobiah wore for her birthday photoshoot costs $3,750 which is equivalent to GHc 28,687.50.

Dropping over 280 million old Ghana cedis on a single dress is not a child’s play and only a handful of our female celebrities can challenge Sandra Ankobiah to this game but I doubt any of them would dare try such.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 18, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News