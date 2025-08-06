Photos of Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Ghana is in mourning following the tragic military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, which claimed the lives of several top government and military officials.

Among the victims was Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, a dedicated crew member of the ill-fated flight who had only recently celebrated his wedding.

The crash, which occurred near Adansi Sikaman, resulted in the loss of eight lives, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

The incident has plunged the nation into grief, as tributes pour in from all sectors of society.

As confirmed, Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah had tied the knot just last month.

Social media has since been flooded with heartbreaking images of the young soldier both in his Ghana Armed Forces uniform during peacekeeping operations and in wedding attire, standing joyfully with his bride.

Photos of the couple’s emotional and vibrant ceremony have resurfaced online, leaving Ghanaians heartbroken as they reflect on the dreams and future that were lost in the crash.

Before his untimely death, Sergeant Mensah was actively involved in peacekeeping missions and served diligently at one of Ghana’s army bases, where he worked with helicopters and other aircraft.

His dedication to duty and patriotism were evident in every assignment he undertook, earning him the respect of his colleagues and superiors.