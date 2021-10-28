Photos of Serwaa Broni and her married lesbobo partner – Check them out

- Advertisement -

The woman claiming to be the sidechick of President Akufo-Addo, Serwaa Broni has caused massive reactions on social media with her video where she spewed a lot regarding her relationship with the President.

READ ALSO: Photos of Nana Addo & his alleged lesbian sidechick Serwaa Broni together goes viral

According to Serwaa Broni, she is a friend to Nana Addo and they have been friends way before he became President Ghana.

Broni narrates she took some pictures with the President on board the Presidential jet on the way to Kumasi for a funeral which Nana Addo had personally invited her.

Excited to have had the chance into the plane, she later shared photos on social media because she saw it to be a one-time experience thing onboard a private jet.

Serwaa in a video revealed that after sharing the photos on Facebook, Nana Addo called her and requested her to delete the photos before it creates a problem for him and his government.

According to her, the President and some members of the NPP have come after her over the years.

She says Nana and his government have been scheming a robbery against her because they wanted to steal all evidence concerning her relationship with President Akufo-Addo.

READ ALSO: Hotel room, private jet rides; Serwaa Broni goes deep into her alleged relationship with Akufo-Addo

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS ISSUE;

Well, just in the wake of this saga comes another profound piece of information about the woman who claims to have had a thing with the President.

Akufo-Addo’s sidechick, Serwaa Broni is a married lesbian. We gather she has been married to her lesbian partner for close to a year. She married her in the UK.

Notwithstanding Serwaa Broni is a mother of 4. She divorced her husband to marry a lesbian for a reason she only knows and can tell as at now.

Photos of Serwaa Broni and her lesbian partner have also popped up on social media. Ghpage has chanced on a few we would like to share to readers.

Check out the Photos below;

READ ALSO: Nana Addo and Hopeson Adorye staged my robbery in Ghana – Alleged side chic of Nana Addo (VIDEO)