Photos of Shatta Wale passionately kissing a heavily tattooed man leaks

African Dancehall King – Shatta Wale, has been spotted in a viral photo on the local digital space passionately kissing a heavily tattooed man.

In the awkward photo that has since gone viral and garnered massive reactions on the internet, the dancehall maestro can be seen tightly gripping the head of the guy while kissing him with all his might.

This photo has sparked rumours that Shatta Wale might be a leading member of the LGBTQ community behind closed doors.

A lot of his critics are currently having a fields day as they have taken to the timelines of their various socials to mock and troll him.

His die-hard fans on the other are also crucially defending him with the argument that the picture is photoshopped.

Check out the photo below to know more…

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale himself is yet to comment drop a comment about the viral picture which has supposedly dirtied his brand and consequently pushed him into a bad spotlight in the face of the masses.