type here...
GhPageEntertainmentPhotos of Shatta Wale passionately kissing a heavily tattooed man leaks
Entertainment

Photos of Shatta Wale passionately kissing a heavily tattooed man leaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

African Dancehall King – Shatta Wale, has been spotted in a viral photo on the local digital space passionately kissing a heavily tattooed man.

In the awkward photo that has since gone viral and garnered massive reactions on the internet, the dancehall maestro can be seen tightly gripping the head of the guy while kissing him with all his might.

This photo has sparked rumours that Shatta Wale might be a leading member of the LGBTQ community behind closed doors.

A lot of his critics are currently having a fields day as they have taken to the timelines of their various socials to mock and troll him.

His die-hard fans on the other are also crucially defending him with the argument that the picture is photoshopped.

Check out the photo below to know more…

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale himself is yet to comment drop a comment about the viral picture which has supposedly dirtied his brand and consequently pushed him into a bad spotlight in the face of the masses.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 17, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.4 ° F
    83.4 °
    83.4 °
    71 %
    2mph
    51 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News