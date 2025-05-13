Photos of Sheila & her murderd 5-year-old daughter

A piece of heart-wrenching involving a female school teacher, her 5-year-old daughter, and her soldier boyfriend has left netizens teary.

The victims, identified as Sheila and her young daughter, were reportedly shot to death by Sheila’s boyfriend, a soldier.

Who later killed himself after unaliving the two.

According to reports, Sheila was posted to Mukunguni Junior Secondary School in Lamu Central School in August 2023.

Those who knew her have since described her as a dedicated teacher and a loving mother, whose life was brutally cut short alongside her innocent child.

The motive behind the gruesome act remains unknown, as investigators continue to piece together the events leading up to the triple tragedy.

Authorities are also yet to release an official statement regarding what may have prompted the soldier, now described by many online as a “GSU monster,” to carry out the cold-blooded killings.

Photos circulating online show the late Sheila and her daughter in happier times.

