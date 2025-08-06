type here...
Photos of Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala

By Armani Brooklyn
Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala has been confirmed as part of the 8 people who died in the Ghana Army Helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom.

As confirmed by the presidency, Ghana’s defense and environment ministers were also klled in the crash.

Prior to the devastating news, Ghana’s Armed Forces had earlier on that it had lost contact with a Z9 helicopter that was en route from the capital of Accra to Obuasi.

The politicians involved in the crash were;

  • Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah
  • Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed
  • Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru
  • Former Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Samuel Sarpong
  • Former Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East, Samuel Aboagye

The military men who were also in the plane have been identified as;

  • Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala
  • Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu
  • Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Amidst the national mourning, photos of the young and handsome Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala have surfaced online.

In one of the photos, he was sharply dressed for duty when the shot was taken.

