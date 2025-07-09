A troubling case of disappearance involving an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service, Stephen King Amoah, has left his family and other internet users very worried

According to the distraught family, Amoah left home after receiving a call from a friend who owed him a sum of GHS200,000.

The friend reportedly invited Amoah to his residence in Ashongman Estates, Accra, to repay the debt.

Amoah, 42, informed his wife about the meeting and left home around dusk.

However, events took an unsettling turn later that evening.

Amoah’s wife, who was away at the time, received a text message from her husband’s phone stating that he had returned home safely and had collected the money.

READ ALSO: Immigration officer mysteriously goes missing

Doubting the tone and timing of the message, she contacted Amoah’s brother and asked him to verify the situation in person.

When the brother arrived at Amoah’s residence, the officer was nowhere to be found, and there were no signs that he had returned home.

Since then, all attempts to reach him by phone have failed, as the device remains switched off.

In a bizarre development, the friend at the centre of the debt has admitted to meeting Amoah, claiming not only to have paid the GHS200,000 owed but to have handed over an additional GHS300,000 for safekeeping.

The friend’s statements have only deepened suspicions, leading to his arrest by police as investigations intensify.

The Ghana Police Service has launched a full-scale inquiry into the matter, with Stephen King Amoah’s family urgently appealing to the public for assistance.

Below are some photos of Stephen King Amoah…

READ ALSO: Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

READ ALSO: Boyfriend removes girlfriend’s intestines