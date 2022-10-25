Photos of the 16-year-old girl who received a brand new Benz on her birthday surfaces; Her parents are reportedly richer than Despite

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian girl has fast become an internet sensation after receiving a brand new Mercedes Benz on her 16th birthday.

Videos that surfaced on social media from the event painted a classic picture of a rich kid who is certainly enjoying the soft life.

Many social media users sent well wishes to the pretty plus-size girl who won their hearts with her dance moves and elegant wardrobe collection for the event.

With a Benz as her 16th birthday present, you could just imagine what she would receive on her 18th birthday.

Per our investigations, the 16-year-olf girl is a style influencer and fashion icon.

She attends a private senior high school in Accra and likes to keep a low profile despite coming from a moneyed family.

Below are some of the amazing pictures of Saud who has been trending on the internet for the past 48 hours.

Saud won the greatest lottery in life which is the ‘Ovarian letter’ – Nothing can be compared to being born into a rich and affluent family.

Only a handful enjoy this rare privilege. May God bless our handyworks so that our kids will also enjoy the life of the elite.