Photos of the beautiful daughter of Hannah Tetteh surfaces

Former minister of Trade and Industry Hannah Tetteh has for the first time showed off the face of her daughter.

The former for MP Awutu-Senya West constituency shared a photo of the beautiful light skinned lady beside her who apparently went visiting her abroad.

Hon Hannah Tetteh sharing the photo on her handle captioned it “Together with my little Ms. I know she is all grown up but she will always be my baby!”

See the photo below:

Hannah Tetteh and daughter

Read some comments below:

derry_jesch: “Wow. Beautiful. Looking great together”

dots.delights: “She’s gorgeous, such a glowing pair ?”

badmandeyyard: “All this ministers their children all Dey abroad, looking fresh and nice, eh, instead of make them use our wealth and natural mineral resources to turn our country too to abroad make we all look nice and fresh, naa! And we just Dey there Dey look them, as we they suffer wey dem Dey enjoy, we just Dey, Dey look”

ghanaarmani: “Freshness dey the family”