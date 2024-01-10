type here...
Photos of the beautiful lady who died after complaining of menstrual cramps leaves netizens teary

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The shocking death of 24-year-old Ephiphany has left the internet community in a mournful state.

As confirmed by Ephiphany’s boyfriend on Twitter, the late beauty queen died after complaining of menstrual cramps.

According to @Richden09, Ephiphnay’s boyfriend before her shocking demise, she always complained of menstrual cramps whenever it was her time of the month – But she unfortunately lost her life this time around.

Reacting to the sad news, @MikiDjan on Twitter for instance commented – Deepest condolences to you and family. Very sad

@CdoreIsRedMy condolences bro.

@chinoxx___ This life.. see this fine one just left and some are there doing you’re not my type (x2). RIP

@greywzzrd Death is inevitable. It knocks when you least expected. The old, aged, young, baby and strong. Not even your beauty is free from death. Live with death. It’s a part and parcel of life’s transition.

Check out some of the photos and videos of Epiphany before her shocking demise.

