Photos of the female student whose lecturer died on top of her surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle and Gloria Samuel 1

Tragedy struck in Anyigba, Kogi State, on July 15, 2025, when Dr. Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle, a lecturer at Prince Abubakar Audu University, was confirmed dead after reportedly collapsing during an intimate encounter with a student.

According to preliminary reports, Dr. Olabode, a respected academic, had checked into a hotel with a 22-year-old female student identified as Gloria Samuel.

Eyewitness accounts and hotel sources claim that the lecturer had consumed multiple energy drinks before the encounter to enhance his stamina.

The incident reportedly took a tragic turn when Dr. Olabode collapsed during the act.


The student is said to have immediately raised the alarm, drawing the attention of hotel staff, who rushed to the scene and helped transport him to a nearby hospital.

Lecturer

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the cause of death, but an autopsy is expected to confirm whether the energy drinks or any other underlying health condition played a role in the fatal incident.

University officials have remained tight-lipped as investigations continue.


Meanwhile, students and colleagues have expressed shock at the lecturer’s sudden passing, describing Dr. Olabode as an intelligent academic whose legacy has now been overshadowed by controversy.

Below is a photo of Gloria Samuel…

- GhPage

