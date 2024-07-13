Photos of the married woman whom the upcoming musician went to visit and got lynched to death drops

Photos of the married woman who joined the mob to lynch Wyllbeemusic to death have popped up on social media.

Earlier today, GhPage reported the tragic death of Sowutuom-based up-and-coming music named Wyllbeemusic.

Reports we gathered from a verifiable source explained that the deceased travelled from Accra to Kumasi to spend several days with his girlfriend, who unknown to him, was married to a man abroad and lived with her in-laws.

The family stated that Wyllbee did not inform any family member of his journey.

However, around 1 am on Friday, the deceased allegedly woke up to urinate outside when he was spotted by some occupants of the compound house who confronted him, suspecting him to be a thief.

Reportedly, the deceased explained that he had come to spend time with his girlfriend in the house, but the girl allegedly denied ever knowing him to protect her marriage.

This escalated the situation as occupants of the house alerted neighbours that they had caught a thief, leading to the deceased being brutally beãten.

The deceased was taken to a local hospital early in the morning after the family was informed about their son’s situation.

Still, unfortunately, he passed away after being transferred to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further medical assistance.

Below are some of the photos of the married woman who has now taken over social media trends…