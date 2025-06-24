Photos of the newlyweds who died in Tamale accident

A newlywed couple lost their lives in a deadly road accident at Gurugu, near Tamale, just hours after their wedding ceremony.

The heartbreaking event happened as the couple was travelling on a motorbike to visit relatives.

Reports indicate that their motorbike crashed into a vehicle, killing the bride on the spot. The groom, who suffered severe injuries, died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses say the couple was hit by an unregistered vehicle allegedly driven by a group of Nigerian nationals, who fled the scene immediately after the crash.

