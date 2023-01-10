type here...
Photos of the Tiktok slayqueen who was undressed and beaten for snatching friend’s boyfriend surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Pretty Nicole
Popular Ugandan slayqueen famously known as Pretty Nicole has been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours following the emergence of her viral video on social media.

In the video, Nicole’s best friend named Cafte ganged up with some yet-to-be-identified ladies to teach her a once in a lifetime.

They undressed Nicole and lashed her with canes and sticks for allegedly snatching Cafte’s boyfriend from her.

They also threatened to torture her if she doesn’t break up with Cafte’s boyfriend whom she has reportedly snatched.

Social media users who have come across this video have expressed their unhappiness about the whole issue and called upon the police to find the girls assaulting their fellow over a man.

Truthfully, the video is very sickening and the ladies shouldn’t be allowed to go scot-free.

In the midst of the brouhaha, clear photos of Pretty Nicole have surfaced online and she’s indeed beautiful as her name suggests.

    Source:Ghpage

