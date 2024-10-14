Photos of the two young girls who perished in the fatal East Legon accident

Sad photos of the two young and promising girls who lost their lives in the tragic East Legon accident caused by Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son have surfaced online.

The accident, allegedly caused by Erald Amoako, the son of renowned Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, has left the families of the victims and the community in shock and mourning.

According to reports, the accident occurred while his family was celebrating Bishop Amoako’s eldest son’s 25th birthday.

As alleged, his younger son, aged 16, took his mother’s Jaguar to run an errand, unaware of the fatal consequences that would follow.

While speeding in the Jaguar, the minor driver lost control and crashed into an Acura Mazda adhering to traffic regulations.

The collision resulted in a catastrophic fire that tragically claimed the lives of four people who were trapped inside the Acura.

Luckily, Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son and his friend who was riding with him miraculously survived the crash.

Both were rushed to the hospital with injuries, while the families of the victims grieve an unimaginable loss.