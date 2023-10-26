type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPhotos of the university lady whose sakawa boyfriend murdered and removed her...
News

Photos of the university lady whose sakawa boyfriend murdered and removed her body parts surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Photos of the university lady whose sakawa boyfriend murdered and removed her body parts surfaces
- Advertisement -

A young man has been arrested by the police while trying to dispose of the remains of his girlfriend after he had killed and removed her private parts.

The suspect identified as Damian has been dating his late girlfriend also identified as Justina for some time now but unknown to the deceased, her boyfriend was a ritualist.

Damian we are informed is a level 400 Engineering student while Justina is also a Level student offering Bio-Chemistry at the same University.

Grid of Damian-and-Justina
Damian-and-Justina

According to a source, Justina went to visit her boyfriend one day and failed to return to her hostel. Her friends thinking she was at her boyfriend’s place never bothered to look for her until after some days.

Damian informed her friends that she left his house on the same day and all efforts to contact her proved futile.

This led to her friends reporting her as a missing person and spreading her posters around campus.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Below are some pictures of Justina…

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, October 27, 2023
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways