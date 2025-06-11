Ghanaians are currently mourning the death of Yaa Baby, a very beautiful lady who met her untimely death at Yeji.

As reported, Yaa Baby was tragically shot by her boyfriend who’s also popularly known on TikTok GH Kobby.

According to a news account aired on Adom FM, GhKobby was not alone during this ill-fated visit.

He was said to be in the company of two other young men, travelling with YaaBaby in an unregistered vehicle.

The group reportedly arrived in Yeji with what appeared to be a casual and friendly visit, with one of the young men having previously completed his national service in the town.

The reporter added that they even to a house the said gentleman once stayed in during his service days, where they were warmly received and even served food.

The day however, took a different turn after one of the young men allegedly went back to their car to retrieve a firearm.

Disturbingly, the account noted that the gun was openly loaded in the presence of others and before anyone could react or fully grasp what was unfolding, a gunshot was heard which left YaaBaby dead.

The news of the shooting spread like wildfire through the town with local youth alerting their counterparts in neighbouring communities, especially when it became clear that the trio were attempting to flee the scene.

The young men were eventually captured by the townsfolk, and what followed was a scene of chaos as the enraged community members, suspecting the incident to be a failed attempt at money rituals, took matters into their own hands.

Reports suggest that some of the suspects were manhandled by the mob until the police finally came to save GhKobby and the two others.

Below are some photos of Yaa Baby…