A Nigerian man, Momoh Jimoh Yakubu, also known as Dada Welther has gone viral on social media for marrying two women on the same day in Kogi State.

The wedding ceremony was held over the weekend in Nagazi Eba in Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

A video posted by one of the guests shows both brides kissing him in the presence of friends and family as they cheered along.