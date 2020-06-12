type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Photos that prove Pastor Essien exposing Nigel Gaisie once worked for him...
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Photos that prove Pastor Essien exposing Nigel Gaisie once worked for him surfaces online

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
|
Prophet-Nigel-and-Pastor-Kakra
- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has fallen under the bad radar of the outspoken and maverick politician, Hon, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The last weeks has seen Hon. Kennedy Agyapong seriously bashing Prophet Nigel and exposing him of all the evil deeds he’s done so far.

READ ALSO; Nigel Gaisie sleeps with ladies before leading in church services – Former Associate

Nigel’s very own associate known as Pastor Kakra Essien has joined forces with Kennedy in exposing him. He recently accused him of sleeping with different ladies.

According to the partner who was a guest on NET 2 “The Seat” show, he stated that one thing which is common with Prophet Nigel is sleeping with ladies.

Pastor kakra disclosed due to Nigel’s habit of sleeping with ladies, his former boss had to leave his wife behind in his four bedroom house just to sleep with ladies in his office.

Further speaking on Net 2 TV, Pastor Kakra revealed that even on days that they have all nights prayers, Prophet Nigel Gaisie makes sure he sleeps with one lady before he climbs his altar to lead them.

This among many other serious revelations were made by the pastor on live TV.

In a new wave to this issue, there are some pictures in circulation that we have chanced on. The photos show clearly that Pastor Kakra once worked with Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

READ ALSO: Nigel Gaisie went to Gambia for ‘Juju’ to grow his church – Kennedy Agyapong

From the photos sighted, Pastor Kakra was captured helping Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel in a deliverance Session and a healing Session.

See photos Below:

Previous articleSad scenes from Kwadwo Wiafe’s one-week observance
Next articleNigel Gaisie hired assassins to kill me-Kennedy Agyapong unveils

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Man catches his girlfriend cheating at the same hotel he planned her surprise birthday party

Mr. Tabernacle -
When after spending days to prepare for a special day like your girlfriend's birthday then boom the unexpected happens. What will you...
Read more
Lifestyle

Woman flaunts belly which has her intestines hanging out after sustaining gunshot wounds

Mr. Tabernacle -
We've chanced on a picture of a Black-American woman from New Jersey in the USA. The inspiring photo as shared by her...
Read more
Lifestyle

Nigel Gaisie raped Mzbel – Kennedy Agyapong confirms

Mr. Tabernacle -
The quest by Hon Kennedy Agyapong to unveil the bad activities of some Ghanaian pastors is not ending anytime soon from the...
Read more
Lifestyle

22-year-old young lady brags about owning a luxurious mansion at her age

Qwame Benedict -
A young lady caused a stir via Twitter after unveiling her magnificent achievement. She may only be 22...
Read more
Lifestyle

One of my daughters is a drug addict and begs men for sex in USA- Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the honourable Member of Parliament for Assin Central today in an interview at Oman Fm has made some shocking...
Read more
News

Nigel Gaisie hired assassins to kill me-Kennedy Agyapong unveils

Taylor Junior Charles -
Audio circulating on social media reveals how a voice matching that of Honourable Kennedy Agyapong saying that Prophet Nigel Gaisie sent assassins...
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, June 14, 2020
Accra
light rain
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
4.1kmh
100 %
Sun
28 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
27 °

READ

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Lifestyle

One of my daughters is a drug addict and begs men for sex in USA- Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the honourable Member of Parliament for Assin Central today in an interview at Oman Fm has made some shocking...
Read more
Entertainment

Dada Boat is a married man; his wife and kids are in the UK- Gloria Sarfo warned

RASHAD -
Mikki Osei Berko and Gloria Sarfo made an official announcement about their ongoing relationship yesterday, 12th June 2020 via their social media...
Read more
Lifestyle

Women are my weakness-Prophet Nigel Gaisie confesses

RASHAD -
Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of True Fire Prophetic Word Ministries has confessed that he has cheated on his wife several times in...
Read more
Entertainment

Ghanaian musician collapses during a live interview on TV

RASHAD -
A young Ghanaian musician and guitarist, Prince Opoku Gyamfi aka Mr. Prince has collapsed on live Tv during an interview.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News