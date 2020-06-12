- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has fallen under the bad radar of the outspoken and maverick politician, Hon, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The last weeks has seen Hon. Kennedy Agyapong seriously bashing Prophet Nigel and exposing him of all the evil deeds he’s done so far.

Nigel’s very own associate known as Pastor Kakra Essien has joined forces with Kennedy in exposing him. He recently accused him of sleeping with different ladies.

According to the partner who was a guest on NET 2 “The Seat” show, he stated that one thing which is common with Prophet Nigel is sleeping with ladies.

Pastor kakra disclosed due to Nigel’s habit of sleeping with ladies, his former boss had to leave his wife behind in his four bedroom house just to sleep with ladies in his office.

Further speaking on Net 2 TV, Pastor Kakra revealed that even on days that they have all nights prayers, Prophet Nigel Gaisie makes sure he sleeps with one lady before he climbs his altar to lead them.

This among many other serious revelations were made by the pastor on live TV.

In a new wave to this issue, there are some pictures in circulation that we have chanced on. The photos show clearly that Pastor Kakra once worked with Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

From the photos sighted, Pastor Kakra was captured helping Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel in a deliverance Session and a healing Session.

See photos Below: