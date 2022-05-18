- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian socialite and professional legal practitioner, Sandra Ankobiah; Has taken over social media trends after splashing over GHc28,000 cedis on a single dress.

The social media sensation who has turned a year older today has shared a couple of photos of herself on the internet rocking a dress designed by the famous Maria Lucia.

According to checks, the dress Sandra Ankobiah wore for her birthday photoshoot costs $3,750 which is equivalent to GHc 28,687.50.

Dropping over 280 million old Ghana cedis on a single dress is not a child’s play and only a handful of our female celebrities can challenge Sandra Ankobiah to this game but I doubt any of them would dare try such.