- Advertisement -

Late NPP firebrand and Ghana Forestry Commission head, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie; popularly, known as ‘Sir John’ has been trending on the internet since morning after an exclusive copy of his Will managed to land on the internet.

READ ALSO: Achimota Forest lands, gold and oil businesses in Sir John’s will goes viral

In his will, Sir John a gave parcels of his lands in the Achimota Forest Reserve and other valuable assets to some of his relatives, as well as his biological children.

One of the people who massively gained a lot from Sir John’s Will is his first son named Yaw Amoateng Afriyie.

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie is the current Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Citing from the Will, he received 1 acre of land at Achimota Forest which has caused a public outcry because the forest is for the state.

He also got a Mansion at Ogbojo and one at East Legon and an extra 3 bedroom house at East Legon.

READ ALSO: ‘Who’s Michael Owusu?” – Ghanaians search for Sir John’s nephew in his Will

Take a look at the documents below to know more…

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has indicated it will investigate a document making rounds on social media alleging that late former Forestry Commission Chief Executive, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John, included portions of the Achimota forest lands in his will.

The purported will, which was been publish by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni’s Fourth Estate, contains four parcels of specified and unspecified acres of land in the Achimota Forest, which the late politician bequeathed to named persons.