type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPhotos of Sir John's first son pops up plus the properties Willed...
News

Photos of Sir John’s first son pops up plus the properties Willed to him

By Armani Brooklyn
Photos of Sir John's first son pops up plus the properties Willed to him
- Advertisement -

Late NPP firebrand and Ghana Forestry Commission head, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie; popularly, known as ‘Sir John’ has been trending on the internet since morning after an exclusive copy of his Will managed to land on the internet.

READ ALSO: Achimota Forest lands, gold and oil businesses in Sir John’s will goes viral

In his will, Sir John a gave parcels of his lands in the Achimota Forest Reserve and other valuable assets to some of his relatives, as well as his biological children.

One of the people who massively gained a lot from Sir John’s Will is his first son named Yaw Amoateng Afriyie.

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie is the current Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Citing from the Will, he received 1 acre of land at Achimota Forest which has caused a public outcry because the forest is for the state.

He also got a Mansion at Ogbojo and one at East Legon and an extra 3 bedroom house at East Legon.

READ ALSO: ‘Who’s Michael Owusu?” – Ghanaians search for Sir John’s nephew in his Will

Take a look at the documents below to know more…

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has indicated it will investigate a document making rounds on social media alleging that late former Forestry Commission Chief Executive, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John, included portions of the Achimota forest lands in his will.

The purported will, which was been publish by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni’s Fourth Estate, contains four parcels of specified and unspecified acres of land in the Achimota Forest, which the late politician bequeathed to named persons.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 23, 2022
    Accra
    moderate rain
    80.5 ° F
    80.5 °
    80.5 °
    80 %
    2.9mph
    48 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News