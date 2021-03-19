type here...
Photos of TV3 Presenters dressed like ancient Ghanaian warriors to mark Ghana Month

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Presenters at Ghanaian free-to-air television network TV3 decided to spice up the Ghana Month celebration with looks reminiscent of ancient Ghana.

Broadcasters at the mainstream TV station went with the theme of ancient Ghanaian warriors and pictures of their looks have been shared on Instagram.

The month of March marks the period in which Ghana gained independence hence the Ghana Month celebration encourages citizens, in general, to celebrate our Ghanaian culture and heritage.

TV3 in joining the celebration, had their presenters dress like ancient Ghanaian warriors; Yaa Asantewaa and others.

Their costume and the theme behind it has attracted a lot of reactions on social media as netizens applauded their creativity.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Many have lauded TV3 for displaying Ghana’s rich heritage and culture with this gesture.

Source:GHPAGE
