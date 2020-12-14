type here...
GhPage Entertainment Photos from Wendy Shay's wedding with long time boyfriend drop
Entertainment

Photos from Wendy Shay’s wedding with long time boyfriend drop

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Wedding Shay wedding
Wedding Shay wedding
- Advertisement -

Songstress Wendy Shay may have just gotten hitched as new photos of her online appear to have been taken from her nuptial.

Born Wendy Addo, the RoughTown Records signee purportedly married her long time boyfriend.

The good looking gentleman’s identity is yet to be revealed as they both looked all smiles in the shots.

In one of the photos, a middle aged woman is seen admonishing the new couple as they get ready to do life together.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Wendy Shay wedding
Wendy Shay wedding

Netizens, however, still have their doubts about the wedding as many suspect that the whole ceremony may be for a music videos shoot.

Wendy Shay, taking to her Instagram page, posted the pictures with the caption, ”Wedding Song drops on YouTube on Tuesday ???15.12.20 ?.”

Wendy Shay wedding
Wendy Shay wedding

Nonetheless, Wendy Shay’s union could be that final step in putting to bed all rumours about her alleged relationship with her manager, Bullet and even with Shatta Wale.

The ”Astalavista” hit crooner has on several ocassions been tagged as the secret lover of Bullet but if the pictures are anything to by then those rumours may cease.

Finally, the self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana Music has found a King.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, December 14, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
0.9mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News