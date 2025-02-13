PHOTOS: Wife cuts her hubby’s both hands for buying an iphone for his sidechick

A shocking domestic violence case has surfaced on social media, leaving many in disbelief.

A trending story on X (formerly Twitter) reveals that a man lost both hands after a violent altercation with his wife.

According to a report by Talk Of Naija on Facebook, the now-hospitalized husband suffered gruesome injuries in the heat of an argument with his wife.

The confrontation allegedly erupted after she discovered that he had secretly purchased an iPhone 16 for his side chick.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but the case has sparked widespread debate online.

Due to the nature of the photos, we can’t share them here but you can click on the link below to view them.

