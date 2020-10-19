Photos of Yolo actor Cyril and his baby mama Eyram with a baby bump surfaces

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi known to many as Cyril for his role in popular television series ‘Yolo’ surprised many after it was revealed that he was christening his son with his fiancee.

After the news went viral, many people thought it was just one of those such things where the actors flaunt with people kids just to deceive people.

Others were of the firm believe that Aaron was too cool to impregnate a lady at this young age stating that even Drogba another actor who played the role is a serious womanizer in the YOLO series hasn’t impregnated anyone.

Well, we have come across some photos of social media of when the girlfriend of the actor who has been identified as Eyram was having a photoshoot with the actor with her baby bump.

Checkout the photos below:

Aaron Adatsi and his fiancée Eyram have christened their baby boy, Aaron Adatsi Junior (Ronny Jr).

Before the christening of their baby, there was no announcement from the couple about the birth of their son.

The ceremony was attended by some prominent people in the Ghana Movie Industry, including Adjetey Anang, Prince David Osei and Ivan Quashigah (producer and director for Things We Do For Love and YOLO), who were all clad in white.

He has also starred in the movies; The Good Old Days: The Love of AA (2010), The Good Old Days: Papa Lasisi Good Bicycle (2011), HashTag (2018), Sidechic Gang (2018) and Aloevera (2020).