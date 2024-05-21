The situation is escalating rapidly!

Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal has bared plans to report his wife, Fella Makafui, to the police for domestic abuse and assault.

Medikal claims he endured significant abuse during their marriage but kept silent, fearing he would be ridiculed for speaking out as a man.

Now, Medikal is ready to speak up because Fella has reported him to the police, initiating an investigation.

In a tweet days ago, Medikal has decided to take legal action against Fella for the alleged domestic abuse he experienced.

In the post, Medikal sounded very broken and filed up with rage and disappointment because of the pain he is silently enduring the hands of Fella Makafui

A lot of men go through domestic violence and abuse at home but keep mute because a woman is innocent until proven guilty but a man is automatically guilty until proven innocent. Been abused physically by Fella Makafui so many times, the police at Nanakrom Lakeside know about this, had to invite them in because I was running for my life! Since she wants me investigated, I will like to take this on. Ready to speak up !! Very Loud and clear !!

