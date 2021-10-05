Picture of the alleged boyfriend Adu Safowaa is fighting Nana Aba over hits social media

- Advertisement -

A popular gossip blog on Instagram, Aba the Great has dug deep to unveil the identity of the rich guy at the centre of the beef between Adu Safowaa and Nana Aba Anamoah.

From a caption on the screenshot of the post by the faceless gossip blogger, the guy is called Nana Doe. Much is not known about the gentleman however according to sources he’s very rich.

Ghpage can not confirm that this is the man who happens to be the cause of the sudden fight between the two media personalities but gossip circulating on social media says so.

Take a look at the picture;

Adu Safowaa took social media by surprise days ago as she called out the General Manager of GHOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah over the Range Rover she received last year as a birthday gift.

In a video, the controversial actress alleged that the Range Rover Nana Aba flaunted as her birthday gift belongs to her (Adu Safowah) boyfriend.

In another related story, Safowah has made a U-turn amid her claims revealing the intention behind her attack on the Media guru Nana Aba Anamoah. In a new video, the controversial and loudmouth socialite said her earlier rant was a joke.

