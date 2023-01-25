- Advertisement -

The pictures and profile of the wife of the embattled First Atlantic Bank CFO, Mr. Ernest Kwasi Nimako, Mrs. Belinda Afriyie Nimako, has come to light.

Many people were outraged by the gentleman’s decision to date a National Service Personnel when he clearly had an adorable woman at home.

“How do you cheat on such a prestigious woman?” “What do men really want?” This is one of the many questions people have been asking.

Profile of Mrs Belinda Afriyie Nimako, wife of Mr Ernest Nimako

Her professional profile as posted by the US Embassy Ghana reads:

Belinda Afriyie Nimako is a medical doctor with nine years experience spanning clinical work, project management, research, undergraduate training and leadership, in the public sector. She is a product of Wesley Girls’ High School and The University of Ghana Medical School.

After graduating top of her Master of Public Health class, she chose to work in Ghana’s rural districts, using her knowledge and skills where they were needed most.

Read Also: Whatsapp chat between First Atlantic Bank CFO and his side chick who has sued him

Now, as the Acting Director of Health Services for South Dayi, Belinda leads a 124-person team to design and implement policies and projects and provide clinical care for about 53,000 predominantly rural inhabitants.

She has been involved in developing an undergraduate program in public health for the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ghana. Belinda also compiled a supplement on severe malaria for the World Health Organization. She currently serves on the Board of Ghana’s Food and Drug Authority.

Belinda believes the fellowship will enhance her capacity to contribute effectively to sustainable public health in Ghana and beyond.

Read Also: 7 things to know about First Atlantic Bank CFO sued by his side chick

On her return, Belinda Nimako hopes to use the competencies gained to provide effective leadership to improve the health of the people in her district and the larger community.

She also intends to build a network of peers with diverse backgrounds to mentor other young people to value excellence and to be social-minded.

Belinda Afriyie Nimako is also a 2015 Mandela Washington Fellow Ghana.