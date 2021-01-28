Picture of Archbishop Duncan Williams wearing two face masks at a time

type here...
Lifestyle

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Archbishop Duncan Williams is not taking COVID preventive measures lightly as a new photo shows his face strapped with two nose masks.

The picture which was taken from the late Jerry John Rawlings’ final burial ceremony shows the Christian leader wearing a blue facemask with another white one to keep the other solid.

Being one of the most revered leaders of Christian Faith in the country, ArchBishop Nick chose reason over spirituality this time around.

With COVID-19 numbers going through the roof in the country, the founder of Action Chapel International was not leaving his life to chance.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

For thsoe who are using their faith as a shield to not follow the COVID-19 protocols, this picture should sent you a message.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams is a Charismatic pioneer who founded the Charismatic Movement which started 20 years ago in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

Source:GHPAGE

