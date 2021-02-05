Throwback picture of Kwaku Manu’s humble beginning as a shoemaker drops; celebrities react

Kwaku Manu has swung the hand of time backwards to show his fans a picture which has grace written all over it.

The Kumawood actor has come a long way as the throwback photo shows his humble beginnings as a shoemaker.

Kwaku, who was born and nurtured in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, has in many interviews spoken about his struggles prior to his birth of fame in the movie industry.

This picture captures everything he has been speaking about as he is seen topless while cutting leather.

Coming from a humble home, the actor has carved a name for himself in the Kumawood movie industry as one of the leading actors next to the likes of Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Nana Ama Mcbrown and Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Following his post, other celebrities like Reggie Rockstone and Ameyaw Debrah have all passed funny comments about it.

Kwaku Manu’s story is nothing short of inspiring and we take our hats off for his achievement.